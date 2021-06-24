Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.94 ($0.53). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 39.61 ($0.52), with a volume of 8,111,049 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HMSO. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.99.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

