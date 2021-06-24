Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jun 24th, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.94 ($0.53). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 39.61 ($0.52), with a volume of 8,111,049 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HMSO. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.99.

About Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

