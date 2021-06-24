CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

