Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Shares of HIBB opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.