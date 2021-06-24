Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.
Shares of HIBB opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.