MXC (MXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.04 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $69.09 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00211467 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00613265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,088,083 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.