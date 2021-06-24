CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $93,101.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00561702 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.