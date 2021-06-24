Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 336 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

