Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 279 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 51,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $197.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

