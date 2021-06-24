Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,233 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

