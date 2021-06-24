Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.