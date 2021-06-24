Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 270 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,398 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 733.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

