Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.