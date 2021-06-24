Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 134 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $295.24 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

