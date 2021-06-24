Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 105 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $529.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

