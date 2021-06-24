Barclays PLC Sells 2,581,020 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,352,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581,020 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $68,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

