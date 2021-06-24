Barclays PLC Buys 214,931 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $58,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

