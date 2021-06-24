Monetha Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $224,558.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00605336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

