API3 (API3) Price Hits $2.12 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00006253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $29.32 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00605336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

