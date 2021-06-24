Peony Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $49,805.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00051260 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001184 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,775,094 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

