Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

