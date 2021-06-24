Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.48. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

