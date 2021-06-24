Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
AMADY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
