Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $598.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.