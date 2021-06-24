8,967 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.