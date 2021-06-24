Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.10. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 44,168 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$661.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

