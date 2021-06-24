Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.24. Alico shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 75,033 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 83.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

