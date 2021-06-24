Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.05. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 414,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 871,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

