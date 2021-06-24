M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of M&T Bank worth $149,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

