Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,926 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $148,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $368.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

