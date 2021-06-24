Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,296,345 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Lyft worth $140,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,939 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $13,269,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,605 shares of company stock valued at $28,585,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.