Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 295,413 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Enphase Energy worth $146,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $170.24 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

