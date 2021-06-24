PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of PTC worth $153,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

