$171.53 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $171.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.50 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $694.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.30 million to $716.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.63 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

