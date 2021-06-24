Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,070 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,986,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 561,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 944,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 361,444 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

