Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $368.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

