Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $70,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $165.23 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

