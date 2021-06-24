Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $48,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

