Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 442 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

