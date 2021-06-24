Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 286 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $208.07 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

