Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 205.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THBR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

