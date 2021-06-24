Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,050 Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $9,433,000.

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

