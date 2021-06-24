Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price upped by Truist from $850.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 86.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

