IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $7,259,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,315.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

