Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,637 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

