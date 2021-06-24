Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

