Lido Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

