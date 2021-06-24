Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $262.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

