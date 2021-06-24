Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

SYK stock opened at $262.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

