Lido Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

