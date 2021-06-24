Lido Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

