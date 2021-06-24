Lido Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.