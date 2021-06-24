UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,030,241 shares of company stock valued at $281,972,416 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

